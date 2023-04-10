Lifestyle

Under-eye bags: Home remedies to get rid of them

Under-eye bags: Home remedies to get rid of them

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 10, 2023, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Follow these home remedies to break free from puffy eyes

'Eye' need it and so do you! From aging to poor skin health, many factors contribute to eye puffiness or what we commonly know as bags under the eyes. However, the good news is that you can easily get rid of them with a few simple hacks in the comfort of your home. Here are five natural and home remedies to overcome under-eye bags.

Apply tea bags

A hack for 'beau-tea-ful' eyes that you can practice daily to reduce puffiness. Grab two ﻿green tea bags and steep them in water for about five minutes. Refrigerate them for 20 minutes and once that's done, squeeze out the extra water from them. Apply them to the area under your eyes and leave them on for 15 to 30 minutes.

Sleep more and with your head slightly up

How and how much you sleep matters so much. Sleeping for less than seven hours a day is a direct invitation to puffy eyes. Hence, increasing your sleeping hours is among the best and most natural remedies to reduce under-eye bags or make them disappear. As you elevate your head during sleep, it prevents the accumulation of unnecessary fluids in your lower eyelids.

Include more collagen-rich foods in your diet

Age is among the top factors that cause under-eye bags. While it's a natural process, you can reduce its effect on your skin. How? Well, eat more collagen-rich food daily as it offers more strength to your facial muscles and tissues. Vitamin C enhances collagen production in the body, hence, you should consume lemons, oranges, and many green leafy veggies regularly.

Cold compress

Cooling reduces inflammation or swelling as it reduces blood flow in the affected area. That said, you can place something cold under your eyes to reduce or get rid of those under-eye bags or puffiness. From ice and ice packs to chilled cucumber and refrigerated spoons, there are so many options you can incorporate into your daily lifestyle.﻿

Chilled milk

Applying chilled milk under your eyes can do wonders as well. All you have to do is, take two clean cotton pads and dip them in chilled milk. Take them out, squeeze out the extra milk from them, and keep them on your eyes for 10 minutes. For maximum and long-term benefits, make this a part of your daily skincare routine.