What's the story Indian vegan butter cauliflower offers a delightful twist on traditional butter chicken, catering to vegetarians and vegans. Originating from India's rich culinary landscapes, this dish uses cauliflower as a plant-based alternative, ensuring no compromise on flavor. Creamy, aromatic and satisfying, it invites us to explore its preparation and bring a piece of Indian culinary excellence to our tables.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one large cauliflower head cut into florets, two tablespoons of vegetable oil, one large, finely chopped onion, three minced garlic cloves, a one-inch piece of minced ginger, 400 ml of coconut milk, three tablespoons of tomato paste, two tablespoons of garam masala, and one teaspoon each of turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder. Season with salt and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Step 1

Preparing the cauliflower

Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). Toss the cauliflower florets with one tablespoon of oil and spread them out on a baking sheet. Roast in the oven for about 20-25 minutes or until they are golden brown and slightly crispy on the edges. This step ensures that your cauliflower has a nice texture in the final dish.

Step 2

Crafting the sauce

As the cauliflower roasts, warm the remaining oil in a pan over medium heat. Add onions, sauteing until translucent. Then, mix in garlic and ginger, stirring until they're aromatic, roughly two minutes. Add tomato paste and the spices—garam masala, turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder. Cook for another minute, ensuring the mixture is well combined and fragrant. This process builds the sauce's foundational flavors.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Add the coconut milk to your spice-infused pan, stirring thoroughly to ensure all the ingredients are well integrated. Allow this mixture to simmer gently for about 10 minutes, enabling the flavors to blend seamlessly. Should the sauce appear too thick at any stage of the simmering process, feel free to add a bit of water to adjust it to your preferred consistency.

Step 4

Final touches

Once the sauce is ready and the cauliflower roasted, combine them in the saucepan. Add the florets, ensuring each is coated with the simmering sauce. Cook together for five minutes, allowing flavors to be absorbed by the cauliflower. Adjust salt to taste. Serve hot, garnished with cilantro, alongside rice or naan bread. This dish offers a comforting, flavorful experience with every bite.