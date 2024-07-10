In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a traditional Irish dish with potatoes, cabbage, onion, garlic, and a dash of seasoning.

Start by prepping your veggies and partially cooking the potatoes.

Then, sauté the onion and garlic, add the cabbage, and combine everything in one pan with vegetable broth.

Recipe: Make this Irish cabbage and potato hash

01:53 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story The Irish cabbage and potato hash is a hearty, vegetarian dish that celebrates Ireland's culinary traditions. It originated from the necessity to create satisfying meals with simple ingredients. Now a staple in Irish homes, especially during St. Patrick's Day, it blends potatoes and cabbage with rich flavors, appealing to vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this traditional dish, you will need four large potatoes (peeled and diced), one head of green cabbage (thoroughly chopped), one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), one teaspoon of salt, half a teaspoon of black pepper, two tablespoons of olive oil for sauteing, and half a cup of vegetable broth for cooking.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by washing the potatoes thoroughly, then peel and dice them into small cubes. For the cabbage, first remove any tough outer leaves, then chop it into fine shreds. Proceed to finely chop one large onion and mince two cloves of garlic. This meticulous preparation ensures that every component cooks evenly and is well-infused with flavors.

Step 2

Cooking potatoes

Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the diced potatoes to the skillet, season with one-half teaspoon of salt and cook for about 10 minutes or until they start to soften. Stir occasionally to ensure they brown evenly on all sides but don't fully cook through at this stage.

Step 3

Adding cabbage mixture

In another pan, heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and minced garlic to saute until they become translucent—about three minutes. Then add the shredded cabbage along with half a teaspoon each of salt and black pepper. Cook until the cabbage is slightly wilted but still retains some crunchiness—about five minutes.

Step 4

Combining ingredients

Combine the semi-cooked potatoes with the cabbage mixture in one pan. Pour half a cup of vegetable broth over it to help deglaze any bits stuck to the pan while also adding moisture for further cooking without drying out ingredients. Cover and let simmer on low heat for an additional 10 minutes or until everything is tender but not mushy.