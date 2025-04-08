What's the story

Italy has some amazing hamlets that can be a perfect escape from the city's hustle-bustle.

These tiny villages, usually set in an idyllic location, can be a perfect place to unwind and recharge yourself.

With their rich history, beautiful architecture and tranquil surroundings, these hamlets are best for anyone who seeks peace.

Be it cultural heritage or just nature, Italy's quaint hamlets have something special for everyone.