Escape to Italy: Quiet hamlets you'll fall in love with
What's the story
Italy has some amazing hamlets that can be a perfect escape from the city's hustle-bustle.
These tiny villages, usually set in an idyllic location, can be a perfect place to unwind and recharge yourself.
With their rich history, beautiful architecture and tranquil surroundings, these hamlets are best for anyone who seeks peace.
Be it cultural heritage or just nature, Italy's quaint hamlets have something special for everyone.
Civita
Discovering Civita di Bagnoregio
Civita di Bagnoregio is an eye-popping hilltop village, famous for its dramatic location on a volcanic plateau.
Dubbed the "dying town" because of the looming threat of erosion, it offers stunning views of the surrounding valleys.
The village can be reached only by a pedestrian bridge, making it all the more secluded.
You can stroll through narrow lanes with stone houses and relish local delicacies at small eateries.
Castelmezzano
Exploring Castelmezzano's beauty
Nestled in the spectacular Lucanian Dolomites, Castelmezzano's rugged beauty and medieval architecture are enough to make anyone fall in love with it.
The village is surrounded by towering peaks that create a breathtaking backdrop. Adventure lovers can hike or even zip-line between mountain peaks.
Those looking for a slow pace can explore ancient churches or enjoy panoramic views from different points.
San Gimignano
Unwinding in San Gimignano
San Gimignano is famous for its beautifully preserved medieval towers that stand tall in this Tuscan hill town.
Dubbed as the "Town of Fine Towers," it gives visitors a taste of Italy's history with its cobbled streets and centuries-old buildings.
Art lovers will love frescoes decorating church interiors, while foodies can enjoy authentic Tuscan cuisine at local trattorias.
Montemerano
Embracing tranquility in Montemerano
With winding alleys and rustic stone houses decorated with colorful flowers on balconies, Montemerano oozes old-world charm—a scene straight out of postcards (and an Instagram feed).
This hidden gem is home to thermal springs where visitors can unwind after visiting historical sites like Romanesque churches, or just take leisurely walks through olive groves enveloping this idyllic village setting.