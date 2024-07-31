LED lights could eradicate 'forever chemicals' overnight, study reveals
A groundbreaking study by scientists at Japan's Ritsumeikan University has revealed that LED lights may be capable of eliminating 'forever chemicals,' or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), overnight at room temperature. The research team successfully isolated, separated, and removed the harmful components of these chemicals within eight hours. This innovative technique involved a mixture of cadmium sulfide nanocrystals, triethanolamine, and water, which was exposed to 405-nanometer wavelength LED lights.
What are forever chemicals?
PFAS, also referred to as "forever chemicals," are known to linger in the environment and in human bodies for decades. Hence, the name. Commonplace products like textiles, adhesives, food packaging, firefighting foams, and nonstick cookware have all been made with these compounds. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the health concerns linked to PFAS exposure include infertility, delayed child development, and an increased risk of obesity and some malignancies.
Photocatalytic reaction key to breaking down 'forever chemicals'
The primary objective of the experiment was to trigger a photocatalytic reaction that would disintegrate and separate the fluorine ions in the forever chemicals. The specific PFAS used in this study were perfluorooctanesulfonate or PFOS. According to New Atlas, the experiment was successful, achieving not just separation and removal of these pollutants but even releasing fluorine ions that can be repurposed for industrial products.
The challenge of disposing 'forever chemicals'
PFAS are a group of chemicals known for their resistance to extreme heat and water due to the carbon-fluorine bonds they contain. They are utilized in various products such as waterproof clothing, non-stick cookware, and firefighting foam. However, their resilience poses a grave challenge as they require at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit to burn, making disposal difficult. Typically, PFAS are buried in landfills to prevent further exposure.
Potential solution to persistent pollutants
As discussed above, once ingested, these chemicals can remain in the human body indefinitely. The recent study conducted by Ritsumeikan University offers a promising method to safely eliminate these persistent pollutants. By using LED lights to initiate a photocatalytic reaction, the harmful components of these chemicals can be isolated and removed overnight at room temperature. This breakthrough discovery could revolutionize the way we handle and dispose of such resilient substances.