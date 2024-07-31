In short Simplifying... In short "Forever chemicals," known for their long-lasting presence in the environment and human bodies, could be eradicated using LED lights, according to a study by Ritsumeikan University.

The research found that LED lights can trigger a reaction that breaks down these chemicals, even at room temperature, offering a promising solution to the disposal dilemma of these persistent pollutants.

This breakthrough could revolutionize the way we handle such resilient substances.

LED lights could eradicate 'forever chemicals' overnight, study reveals

By Anujj Trehaan 02:39 pm Jul 31, 202402:39 pm

What's the story A groundbreaking study by scientists at Japan's Ritsumeikan University has revealed that LED lights may be capable of eliminating 'forever chemicals,' or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), overnight at room temperature. The research team successfully isolated, separated, and removed the harmful components of these chemicals within eight hours. This innovative technique involved a mixture of cadmium sulfide nanocrystals, triethanolamine, and water, which was exposed to 405-nanometer wavelength LED lights.

About

What are forever chemicals?

PFAS, also referred to as "forever chemicals," are known to linger in the environment and in human bodies for decades. Hence, the name. Commonplace products like textiles, adhesives, food packaging, firefighting foams, and nonstick cookware have all been made with these compounds. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the health concerns linked to PFAS exposure include infertility, delayed child development, and an increased risk of obesity and some malignancies.

Chemical breakdown

Photocatalytic reaction key to breaking down 'forever chemicals'

The primary objective of the experiment was to trigger a photocatalytic reaction that would disintegrate and separate the fluorine ions in the forever chemicals. The specific PFAS used in this study were perfluorooctanesulfonate or PFOS. According to New Atlas, the experiment was successful, achieving not just separation and removal of these pollutants but even releasing fluorine ions that can be repurposed for industrial products.

Disposal dilemma

The challenge of disposing 'forever chemicals'

PFAS are a group of chemicals known for their resistance to extreme heat and water due to the carbon-fluorine bonds they contain. They are utilized in various products such as waterproof clothing, non-stick cookware, and firefighting foam. However, their resilience poses a grave challenge as they require at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit to burn, making disposal difficult. Typically, PFAS are buried in landfills to prevent further exposure.

Hopeful findings

Potential solution to persistent pollutants

As discussed above, once ingested, these chemicals can remain in the human body indefinitely. The recent study conducted by Ritsumeikan University offers a promising method to safely eliminate these persistent pollutants. By using LED lights to initiate a photocatalytic reaction, the harmful components of these chemicals can be isolated and removed overnight at room temperature. This breakthrough discovery could revolutionize the way we handle and dispose of such resilient substances.