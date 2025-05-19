What's the story

A new study reveals that semicolons have become increasingly rare in English literature over the last 20 years.

The research shows that British authors have cut down their use of the punctuation mark by almost 50%, from one every 205 words in 2000 to one every 390 words today.

The trend is in line with advice from famed author Kurt Vonnegut, who reportedly used less than 30 semicolons per novel.