Must-try vegetarian snacks in Greece
What's the story
Greece is known for its rich culinary heritage, serving some of the most delicious vegetarian snacks.
Prepared with fresh, local produce, these snacks are a perfect representation of the country's Mediterranean influences.
From savory pastries to refreshing salads, they all make for a delightful treat.
Whether you're wandering through the streets of Athens or relaxing on a tranquil island, these vegetarian delights are a must to taste authentic Greek flavors minus the meat.
Spinach pie
Spanakopita: A classic delight
Spanakopita is a Greek classic. It's a delicious pastry stuffed with spinach and feta cheese, and wrapped in layers of crispy phyllo dough.
The savory snack is commonly seasoned with herbs like dill and parsley, which add an aromatic touch to its flavor.
Spanakopita is available at bakeries across Greece and is usually eaten as a light meal or appetizer.
Its flaky texture and creamy filling are irresistible, especially to vegetarians.
Vine leaves
Dolmades: Stuffed vine leaves
Dolmades are grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts, and a variety of herbs including mint and dill.
These bite-sized rolls are typically served cold and drizzled with olive oil or lemon juice for a zing.
Dolmades are a beautiful medley of textures—tender vine leaves wrapping flavorful rice—and are a regular feature at meze platters in Greek tavernas.
Zucchini fritters
Kolokithokeftedes: Zucchini fritters
Kolokithokeftedes are crispy zucchini fritters that are made by mixing grated zucchini with flour, herbs like mint or dill, onions, and sometimes even feta cheese, and frying them until golden brown.
These fritters have gained popularity because of their crunchy exterior teamed with soft interiors bursting with flavors from fresh ingredients used in the preparation.
Greek salad
Horiatiki salata: Traditional Greek salad
Horiatiki salata is famous across the globe as the perfect Greek salad.
It mainly includes tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green bell peppers, olives, and feta cheese cubes. These are complemented by oregano seasoning.
On the side, a generous drizzle of olive oil dressing elevates the natural freshness each ingredient delivers. Together, they make for a refreshing dish.
Perfect for hot summer days spent discovering the beautiful landscapes around you while exploring this Mediterranean paradise.