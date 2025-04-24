Geothermal wonders you must see in New Zealand
What's the story
Known for its stunning landscapes, New Zealand is also home to some of the spectacular geothermal wonders.
The country provides an exclusive opportunity to witness the Earth's geothermal activity, up close.
From bubbling mud pools to vibrant hot springs, these natural wonders are a must-see for any traveler.
Here, we list five most remarkable geothermal sites in New Zealand that should be in your itinerary.
Thermal wonderland
Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland
Located near Rotorua, Wai-O-Tapu is one of New Zealand's most colorful geothermal parks.
Famous for its vibrant Champagne Pool and Lady Knox Geyser, the area features a colorful array of hot springs and bubbling mud pools.
The park's diverse landscape is a product of thousands of years of volcanic activity, rendering it a fascinating destination for geology enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.
Cultural experience
Te Puia: Maori culture and geothermal activity
Te Puia marries geothermal wonders with Maori culture in Rotorua.
You can explore the Pohutu Geyser, which erupts as many as 20 times a day, shooting up to 30 meters high. The site also has boiling mud pools and silica terraces.
Apart from its natural attractions, Te Puia provides insights into Maori traditions through cultural performances and traditional crafts.
Relaxation spot
Hell's Gate: Mud baths and hot springs
Hell's Gate is famous for its therapeutic mud baths and hot springs.
Situated in Rotorua, this geothermal park has steaming fumaroles and boiling mud pools set in the lush native bushland.
Visitors can enjoy relaxing spa treatments with the mineral-rich mud or take guided tours to understand the geological significance of the site.
Hidden Valley
Orakei Korako: Hidden Valley Adventure
Orakei Korako is also popularly known as the "Hidden Valley" because of its isolation between Taupo and Rotorua.
Situated on the other side of Lake Ohakuri, this geothermal wonder features magnificent silica terraces, geysers, and vibrant hot springs.
Given its secluded location, it gives you a more personal experience with nature, unlike the larger crowds at other places.
Lunar landscape
Craters of the Moon: Lunar-like landscape
Craters of the Moon offers visitors a chance to explore an otherworldly landscape filled with steaming vents and bubbling craters near Taupo town center on North Island's Central Plateau region.
This easy-to-navigate walking track takes you through active thermal areas where steam rises from fissures in the ground, creating a surreal atmosphere reminiscent of a lunar surface exploration mission.