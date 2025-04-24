What's the story

Known for its stunning landscapes, New Zealand is also home to some of the spectacular geothermal wonders.

The country provides an exclusive opportunity to witness the Earth's geothermal activity, up close.

From bubbling mud pools to vibrant hot springs, these natural wonders are a must-see for any traveler.

Here, we list five most remarkable geothermal sites in New Zealand that should be in your itinerary.