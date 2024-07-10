In brief Simplifying... In brief Copenhagen has launched a green initiative, CopenPay, that rewards tourists for participating in sustainable activities.

Visitors can earn perks like free coffee, kayak rentals, and extra skiing time by making eco-friendly choices.

The city, which already boasts 546 kilometers of bike paths and generates over half of its electricity from wind and solar energy, aims to be completely independent of fossil fuels by 2050.

Copenhagen launches green initiative to reward eco-friendly tourists

By Simran Jeet 09:00 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Copenhagen, one of the world's most expensive cities, is set to reward eco-conscious tourists with free attractions. To bolster its eco-friendly image, Copenhagen's tourist board is rewarding tourists for collecting trash. Starting Monday, the city's tourist board will launch a trial scheme called "CopenPay," offering visitors free meals, train tickets, and museum tours for participating in sustainable activities. The initiative aims to convert "green actions into currency for cultural experiences," according to the tourist board.

Green initiative aims to offset tourism's environmental impact

Copenhagen, known as one of the world's greenest cities, hopes this scheme will inspire tourists to adopt sustainable practices and help offset tourism's environmental impact. Aaro-Hansen, chief executive of Wonderful Copenhagen, expressed a desire for visitors to make conscious, green choices, ultimately enhancing their experiences. The city's high cost of living and 25% value added tax rate may make this initiative particularly attractive to tourists.

CopenPay operates on honor system, encourages sustainable activities

CopenPay operates on an honor system, requiring visitors to provide evidence of their participation in sustainable activities. According to the tourism board, missing out on doing good for our planet means cheating only yourself. 24 attractions have joined the initiative for its trial run until August 11, offering rewards such as free coffee or wine, kayak rentals and extra skiing time for green actions.

Mayor praises initiative for benefiting environment, local community

Mayor Sophie Andersen has expressed her support for the CopenPay initiative. She highlighted that tourists have a unique opportunity to explore Copenhagen in a manner that benefits both the environment and the local community. The initiative allows visitors to enjoy attractions such as the Copenhagen Museum, CopenHill slope, and harbor clean-up activities at no cost by simply making environmentally friendly choices.

Sustainable initiatives and achievements in Copenhagen

According to Copenhagen Municipality's report Cykelregnskab 2022, the city boasts a total of 546 kilometers of bicycle paths. Denmark aims to become the world's first country entirely independent of fossil fuels by 2050. In 1972, oil accounted for 92% of gross energy consumption in Denmark; however, following the oil crisis, new initiatives were introduced. By 1978, the first major wind turbine in Denmark began generating electricity. In 2022, solar and wind energy combined generated 59.3% of Denmark's electricity consumption.