Paris mayor swims in Seine ahead of 2024 Olympics

By Simran Jeet 05:16 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo made a historic swim in the Seine River on July 18, 2024, showcasing its improved safety ahead of the Olympic Games. Journalists, global spectators, her cabinet members, and Olympic officials witnessed this significant event. The swim follows a substantial investment exceeding $1 billion, to clean up the once-polluted river, a project initiated during former French President Jacques Chirac's tenure as mayor in the 1990s.

Hidalgo honors Chirac's vision, credits Olympics for Seine cleanup

After her swim, Hidalgo paid tribute to former French President Jacques Chirac, who initiated the river cleanup project during his tenure as Paris mayor. Chirac, despite pledging to swim in the Seine, faced over 30 years of project delays preventing him from doing so. Hidalgo stated that they were now able to swim in the river "thanks to the Olympic Games." She emphasized how the Games acted as a catalyst, uniting efforts towards a common goal set for July 26.

Olympic Committee President echoes Hidalgo's sentiments

Tony Estanguet, president of the 2024 Olympic organizing committee, echoed Hidalgo's sentiment. He stated that using the Games to transform Paris and leave a legacy for people to have an opportunity to swim was meaningful. The French government invested over $1.5 billion into various projects over nine years to clean up the Seine. These projects included constructing several 13-million-gallon holding tanks to prevent sewage from flooding into the river during heavy rains.

Hidalgo's swim postponed due to high E. coli rates

Mayor Hidalgo's swim, originally planned for June, was delayed due to elevated E. coli levels from seasonal rains. On the sunny Wednesday of her swim, she described the experience as refreshing, noting clear water without taste. Despite the demonstration, skepticism lingers among Parisians about the river's cleanliness. Spectator Arnaud Gerard emphasized the importance of the mayor's demonstration but personally doubted the river's safety, opting against swimming due to lingering concerns about its cleanliness.

Seine River to host open water swimming events at Olympics

The Seine River will host several open water swimming events during the Games, including marathon swimming at the Olympic Games and the swimming legs of the Olympic and Paralympic triathlons. The decision to hold triathlon and long-distance swimming events in the Seine for the Olympics catapulted these cleaning efforts to top priority. The Summer Games will kick off on July 26 with a lavish open-air ceremony that includes an athletes' parade on boats on the Seine.