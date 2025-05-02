Remote villages in India: Perfect offbeat getaways for peace
India is dotted with many remote villages that are perfect for serene, offbeat getaways.
These hidden gems make for the perfect mindful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, letting you soak in nature and local culture.
From Northeast's lush landscapes to South's tranquil beaches, these villages offer enriching, rejuvenating experiences.
Here are some remote villages in India you must explore for a peaceful retreat.
Ziro Valley
Ziro Valley: A picturesque retreat
Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and colorful tribal culture.
Nestled amid pine-clad hills, the valley provides a perfect spot for peace-seekers.
One can visit the traditional Apatani villages, meet locals, and take beautiful treks through lush green.
The annual Ziro Music Festival also brings music lovers from all over the country.
Mawlynnong
Mawlynnong: Asia's cleanest village
We all know how Mawlynnong in Meghalaya has gained prominence as Asia's cleanest village. This beautiful hamlet is famous for its cleanliness drives undertaken by locals.
Tourists can walk through beautifully maintained paths filled with blooming flowers and bamboo dustbins at every corner.
The living root bridges nearby further add to its beauty, making it a perfect place for eco-friendly travelers.
Khimsar
Khimsar: Desert oasis experience
Khimsar is a quaint village on the edge of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan.
Famous for its sand dunes and historical fort, Khimsar provides an authentic desert experience far from the madding tourist crowds.
From camel safaris across golden sands to relaxing at heritage hotels with panoramic sunset views over vast desert landscapes, travelers can enjoy the best of Khimsar.
Kalap
Kalap: Himalayan hideaway
Kalap, tucked in Uttarakhand's Garhwal Himalayas, is blessed with breathtaking views and an equally rich culture.
The local artisans continue the age-old practice of weaving with natural dyes, encouraging sustainable tourism.
Not only does this quiet village ensure minimum impact on the environment, it also serves the community economically and socially.
Making it a perfect getaway for those wanting something authentic in untouched landscapes.