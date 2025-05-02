What's the story

India is dotted with many remote villages that are perfect for serene, offbeat getaways.

These hidden gems make for the perfect mindful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, letting you soak in nature and local culture.

From Northeast's lush landscapes to South's tranquil beaches, these villages offer enriching, rejuvenating experiences.

Here are some remote villages in India you must explore for a peaceful retreat.