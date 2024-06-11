Next Article

Calling all astronomy freaks!

Santiago's starlit skies: An astronomy adventure you just can't miss

By Anujj Trehaan 01:50 pm Jun 11, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Santiago, beautifully nestled between the majestic Andes and the Chilean Coastal Range, offers a unique blend of urban sophistication alongside celestial wonders. Its exceptionally clear skies provide an unparalleled opportunity for both stargazing enthusiasts and those curious about the universe's mysteries. This guide aims to take you through Santiago's premier astronomy and stargazing spots for a truly unforgettable cosmic journey.

Observatory tour

Visit the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory

Perched high in the Elqui Valley, about a day's trip from Santiago, the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory is a gateway to the stars. It houses some of the most powerful telescopes on Earth. Visitors can book a daytime tour to explore the observatory and learn about its significant contributions to astronomy. The journey there is as breathtaking as the discoveries made within its walls.

Planetarium visit

Explore the Planetario de Santiago

Nestled in the heart of Chile's capital, the Planetario de Santiago offers a gateway to the cosmos. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and engaging shows, it invites visitors of all ages on a journey through space. Guests can explore galaxies, learn about constellations, planets and other cosmic phenomena. This experience is both educational and exhilarating, igniting a sense of wonder about our vast universe.

Night under stars

Stargaze at El Yeso Reservoir

Just a few hours from Santiago's hustle and bustle lies El Yeso Reservoir, a serene spot ideal for stargazing. Surrounded by towering mountains, its dark skies offer spectacular views of celestial bodies. Bring a blanket and some warm drinks; as night falls, watch as countless stars illuminate the sky above you—a perfect setting for amateur astronomers and romantics alike.

Guided stargazing

Join an astronomy tour

For those keen on diving deeper into astronomy while enjoying Santiago's natural beauty, joining a guided stargazing tour is highly recommended. These tours are led by knowledgeable guides who will point out constellations, planets and galaxies visible to the naked eye or through telescopes provided during your adventure. It's not only educational but also connects you with fellow star enthusiasts.