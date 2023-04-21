Lifestyle

5 must-buy souvenirs from Luxembourg

5 must-buy souvenirs from Luxembourg

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 21, 2023, 11:37 pm 2 min read

Take home a piece of Luxembourg with these unique souvenirs

Luxembourg is a small yet picturesque country that offers visitors an incredible array of experiences. From breathtaking castles and museums to charming historic districts and lush green forests, there's something for everyone to explore. But no trip to Luxembourg is complete without shopping for some special mementos to remember your visit. Take a look at this list of some must-buy souvenirs from Luxembourg.

Vieux Luxembourg ceramics

Villeroy & Boch created Vieux Luxembourg in 1745 for King Louis XV. Francois Boch and his sons founded the company in France but relocated to Luxembourg, where they gained a reputation for producing top-quality ceramics. The factory closed in 2010, however, Villeroy & Boch still remains the preferred tableware brand in Luxembourg. These will be one-of-a-kind souvenirs to get back from your trip.

Peckvillchen bird whistles

Peckvillchen bird whistles are ceramic bird-shaped whistles that are part of an ancient Luxembourgish tradition. The whistles are made specifically for the Emaischen festival, which takes place annually on Easter Monday in Luxembourg City. The most famous come from the village of Nospelt, in the southwest of the country. They are commonly found in souvenir shops throughout the country.

Wine from the Moselle Valley

Luxembourg's Moselle area has a rich history of winemaking that originated in Roman times. The region's white wines, renowned for their light and refreshing taste, are highly regarded. Among the most popular is the Luxembourgish equivalent of champagne - 'Cremant,' typically served on special occasions. They are commonly found in wine shops throughout the country and are a unique way to remember your trip.

Cast-iron wall plaques

Luxembourg has a well-known metal industry, and you can buy cast-iron hearthstones with various designs depicting religious scenes, coats-of-arms, and other motifs. At the National Museum of History and Art, you can learn about the craft's history and admire stunning examples. Souvenir shops around town, as well as the museum's gift shop, offer these unique pieces of history for purchase.

Melusinas-themed souvenirs

Melusinas are mythical creatures that are half woman and half fish, and they are an important part of Luxembourg's folklore. You can find a range of souvenirs inspired by Melusinas, including t-shirts, postcards, keychains, and figurines, at many of the souvenir shops in Luxembourg. The Grund district in Luxembourg City also features a statue of Melusina, further highlighting the creature's cultural significance.