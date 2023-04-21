Lifestyle

Don't make these tourist mistakes on your trip to Luxembourg

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 21, 2023

Planning a trip to Luxembourg? To ensure a smooth travel experience, it is important to be mindful of the country's cultural norms and practices. As a tourist, it's easy to unintentionally commit faux pas that hinder your travel experience. We have highlighted some common tourist mistakes to avoid in Luxembourg, so you can have a hassle-free experience in this stunning country in Europe.

Don't miss out on public transport

Did you know that Luxembourg is the first country in the world to offer free public transportation to everyone, including tourists? This means you can use buses, trains, and trams without paying anything. The goal of this policy is to reduce traffic, help the environment, and make transportation easier for everyone. So, don't miss out on public transport while exploring the country.

Don't criticize the Grand Duke

Luxembourg is a country that values its national unity and identity, with the Grand Duke serving as a symbol of this unity. The Grand Duke is the head of state and is highly respected by the Luxembourgish people. It is essential to be aware of this cultural practice and avoid criticizing the Grand Duke in public to prevent any offense or disrespect to locals.

Must get flowers only in odd numbers

When you are invited to someone's house, it is always a nice gesture to bring a bouquet of flowers. However, you must only get flowers in odd numbers. In Luxembourgish culture, odd numbers are considered lucky. However, there's one exception - the number thirteen, which is considered unlucky. So, it is best to avoid giving a bouquet with exactly thirteen flowers.

Avoid giving chrysanthemums

Chrysanthemums are regarded as official funeral flowers in Luxembourg, so it's considered inappropriate to give them on happy occasions or as a gift when visiting someone's home. It's best to avoid including chrysanthemums in a bouquet unless you are attending a funeral. Giving chrysanthemums on any other occasion can be seen as a major faux pas, and it may offend or upset the recipient.

Eat only with a knife and fork

When eating food in Luxembourg, remember that the locals have formal dining etiquette. Even when eating a sandwich, it's considered bad table manners to eat with your hands, and you will need to use a fork and knife. Although it's unlikely that anyone will say anything to you since you are a tourist, they may perceive you as daring for doing this in public.