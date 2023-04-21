Lifestyle

Stress Awareness Month: 5 fragrances that reduce stress and how

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 21, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Take a deep whiff of these when stressed

Stress is sudden and can happen to anyone, anytime owing to reasons big and small. What's worse is that it can manifest itself in a variety of physical and mental symptoms, making it not just difficult to comprehend but to experience too. Fortunately, some scents can reduce your stress, as revealed by Ms. Esha Tiwari, the founder of a gender-neutral fragrance brand called Kastoor.

Jasmine

Taking a whiff of jasmine when stressed is a decision you will thank us for. The reason? "The sweet and floral aroma of jasmine has been shown to have a sedative effect on the body," says Tiwari. "This scent helps you feel more grounded, centered, and at ease. Adding to the delicate aura, it helps one radiate comfort both inside and out," she adds.

Rose

If you often have episodes of stress, it's time you should invest in a rose scent. "The fragrance of a pure rose is known for its calming and soothing properties," enlightens Tiwari. "Tranquil as it is, one experiences the benefits of aromatherapy and enjoys a sense of calmness and serenity throughout the day, keeping this scent closer to self," she states.

Lavender

According to Tiwari, lavender is one of the most popular scents that come in handy during stressful situations. "This scent has the property of improving sleep quality. It's believed to calm the nervous system," shares Tiwari with NewsBytes. "Plant-based ittars like such, are so much more than perfume sprays that go away in just a few hours," she further adds.

Khas

Also called vetiver, khas is known for many benefits including strong bones and better sleep. "The fragrance of khas is believed to create a sense of stability and protection, making it a popular scent for meditation and spiritual practices," tells Tiwari. "For people who have a taste for something more earthy and natural, Khas is a perfect aromatic match to your aura," she suggests.

Camphor

Feeling stressed? Sniff on some camphor. Tiwari says that camphor is associated with purification and is known to offer mental clarity during episodes of stress and anxiety, thanks to its powerful scent. "So if you are looking to focus or feel more energized, a constant whiff of camphor around you is your best bet," concludes the Kastoor founder.