Start by getting comfortable in water, splashing and blowing bubbles.

Next, master the art of floating by relaxing your body in shallow water.

Once you're floating, learn the freestyle stroke, focusing on smooth movements rather than speed.

Lastly, perfect your breathing technique by inhaling through your mouth above water and exhaling through your nose underwater.

Swimming basics for absolute beginners

By Anujj Trehaan 11:14 am Oct 21, 202411:14 am

What's the story Swimming is a superpower. It unlocks a universe of fitness and exploration, but taking the plunge can be intimidating. It's not merely about propelling yourself through water; it's about doing it efficiently, safely, and with enjoyment. For absolute beginners, grasping the foundational concepts of buoyancy, stroke mechanics, and breathing is essential. This guide is designed to untangle the complexities, turning your first dip into a thrilling and fulfilling experience.

Getting comfortable in water

Before you can learn strokes or focus on technique, you need to be comfortable in the water. Start by standing in shallow water and slowly splash yourself, working your way up to your face. Practice blowing bubbles underwater. This will help you get accustomed to the feeling of having your face in the water. This easy exercise will help to lessen any fears and increase your comfort level in water.

Mastering the art of floating

Floating is the most basic skill and the foundation for all swimming strokes. Start by practicing in shallow water where you can easily touch the bottom and stand up if you feel uncomfortable. Simply lie on your back or stomach and let your body go limp. Stay calm, breathe normally, and don't tense up; your body will naturally float when you are relaxed.

Basic stroke techniques

Once you have mastered floating, you should learn some basic swimming strokes. The freestyle stroke or front crawl is the best for beginners because it is easy and efficient. Extend your arms fully with each stroke, kick your legs gently for propulsion, and turn your head to breathe every few strokes. Remember, smooth is better than fast. So, take it easy!

Breathing fundamentals

Correct breathing is crucial for endurance and comfort in swimming. Rotate your head sideways (and not lift it up) to inhale during strokes to avoid disrupting buoyancy and form. Inhale rapidly through your mouth when above water and exhale steadily through your nose when underwater. Mastering this rhythmic breathing with practice establishes a solid foundation, making your swimming journey enjoyable and confident.