What's the story Swiss chard lentil soup is a nutritious and comforting dish, perfect for any season. Originating from the Mediterranean region, this soup combines the earthy flavors of lentils with the vibrant, nutrient-rich Swiss chard. It's a vegetarian and eggless recipe that has gained popularity worldwide for its health benefits and simplicity. So, let's get cooking and bring this wholesome dish to your table.

To prepare this hearty soup, you'll need one cup dried green lentils (rinsed), two tablespoons olive oil, one large onion (chopped), two garlic cloves (minced), one large carrot (diced), two celery stalks (diced), one bunch Swiss chard (stems removed, leaves chopped), four cups vegetable broth, two cups water, one teaspoon ground cumin, and salt and pepper to taste.

Begin by warming the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Then, add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. It's crucial to saute these until they turn soft and translucent, which should take about five minutes. This step is key as it creates the foundational flavor profile for your soup, ensuring a rich and aromatic base.

Add the rinsed lentils, diced carrot, and celery to the sauteed onions and garlic. Include ground cumin, salt, and pepper, stirring to combine all. Pour in the vegetable broth and water. Increase heat to high until it boils; then reduce heat to low. Partially cover with a lid, letting it simmer for about 25 minutes or until the lentils are tender.

Once the lentils are tender yet still hold their shape, add the chopped Swiss chard leaves. Stir into the soup, allowing them to wilt but keep their vibrant green color, taking about five minutes. This step blends the Swiss chard's texture and flavor into the soup effectively, ensuring the leaves soften slightly while remaining brightly colored, enhancing both taste and nutritional content.

After adding the Swiss chard, conduct a final taste test. Adjust with additional salt or pepper as needed. Aim for a hearty consistency, which should not be overly thick. If the soup appears too dense, gently mix in more water until you reach the preferred consistency. This step ensures the soup's flavor and texture are perfectly balanced for serving.