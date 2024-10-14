Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a Thai green curry veggie delight by sautéing green curry paste in vegetable oil, then blending in coconut milk, soy sauce, and brown sugar.

Add a medley of bite-sized veggies and tofu, simmer until tender yet crisp, and adjust the salt to taste.

Thai green curry veggie delight tutorial

Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Thai green curry veggie delight is a vibrant dish with roots in Thailand, celebrated for its rich blend of spices and herbs. This vegetarian curry offers a delightful experience, showcasing how traditional recipes can be adapted for vegetarian diets without losing flavor. Its creamy texture and aromatic spices make it a favorite at any meal. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this delicious Thai green curry veggie delight, you will need 200ml coconut milk, two tablespoons green curry paste (ensure it's vegetarian), one tablespoon soy sauce, one teaspoon brown sugar, two cups mixed vegetables (such as bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli), one cup tofu (cubed), one tablespoon vegetable oil, salt to taste, and fresh basil leaves for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables and tofu

Start by washing all vegetables thoroughly under running water. Then, chop them into bite-sized pieces, ensuring they are roughly the same size for even cooking. Press the tofu gently between paper towels to remove excess moisture before cutting it into cubes. This preparation step is essential for achieving the desired texture in both the tofu and vegetables when cooked.

Step 2

Cooking the curry base

Heat a large skillet or wok over medium heat and add vegetable oil followed by green curry paste. Stir-fry for about one minute until fragrant. Then slowly pour in coconut milk while stirring continuously to fully incorporate the green curry paste with the milk, creating a smooth mixture. Add soy sauce and brown sugar; stir well until everything is evenly mixed.

Step 3

Adding vegetables and tofu

After your curry base is ready, add the prepared vegetables to the skillet along with the cubed tofu. Carefully mix them into the curry sauce to ensure they are thoroughly coated. Then, cover the skillet with a lid and allow it to simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender yet still crisp.

Step 4

Final touches

Once the vegetables are tender in the green curry sauce, conduct a final taste test and adjust the salt if necessary. Then, turn off the heat. Prepare to serve this delightful dish hot, garnished with fresh basil leaves. It pairs wonderfully with steamed rice or your choice of noodles, embodying how vegetarian meals can be both nutritious and full of vibrant flavors.