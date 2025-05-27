What's the story

Jollof rice is an iconic dish that has become a West African favorite.

The dish originated in the Senegambian region, where it was first cooked by the Wolof people.

Over the years, the savory rice dish traveled across West Africa, with each country giving it its signature touch.

Today, Jollof rice is known for its exquisite taste and cultural relevance, often served at events and celebrations.