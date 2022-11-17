Lifestyle

Top 5 beard style to ace this wedding season

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 17, 2022, 12:35 pm 3 min read

There’s a beard style for every face shape

Wedding bells are ringing for soon-to-be happy couples and you have already RSVPed to their invitation. As a guest, you wouldn't want to go ungroomed to weddings, right? Shape up your shabby beard and get ready to dominate the gathering with your perfectly trimmed appearance. Don't worry about the shape of your face, there's a beard style for everyone. Try these for instance.

Royal Goatee for a square-shaped face

Show off that strong jawline with a mustache anchored by a chin strip. Shave or trim with sharp, precise lines near your cheekbones. Keep your beard short on the sides and fuller on your chin to highlight your square jawline. You can also try the circle beard goatee. The only difference here is that the mustache meets with the beard to form a circle.

Smart Short boxed beard for round-shaped face

Create angles along your cheekbones with a boxed beard to carve out a faux jawline. A short boxed beard is similar to a full beard but has thin, trimmed sides, which are often neatly groomed and contoured. This style is great for men who want a full beard but without the ruggedness and volume of a long beard.

Stubble Pick a scruff look if you have an oval face

A scruffy beard involves facial hair that's kept relatively short, probably at a length of between 2 and 5 mm. A scruffy look, or a stubble beard, is intended to give a slightly rugged, bad-boy vibe. The key to sporting a tidy and scruffy beard successfully is to achieve a desirable disheveled appearance without looking unkempt and messy.

Funky The Van Dyke Beard style for elongated faces

Named after a 17th-century painter who made it famous, the Van Dyke beard consists of a disconnected goatee underneath a mustache. The Van Dyke beard style can make a round face look narrow adding a little edge. This beard trick is a savior for men who struggle to grow a full beard. Curl your mustache every now and then to achieve perfection.

Tough The Garibaldi beard for all face shapes

If you are really in love with your facial hair and have maintained a long and dense beard, go with the Garibaldi look. This style has a slightly unkempt look and combines a long mustache with a full beard that has a wide and rounded base at the bottom. Go for it if your beard is around 6-8 inches long in length.