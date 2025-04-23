What's the story

Exploring the gorgeous Mediterranean islands on a scooter is a unique way to discover their breathtaking landscapes, quaint villages, and exquisite coastlines.

Since scooters allow the flexibility to traverse narrow streets and find hidden gems that larger vehicles would miss, we bring you some of the best Mediterranean islands ideal for scooter excursions.

Let's find out what makes each destination special for travelers looking for an exciting, hassle-free way of exploring.