5 train travel hacks for a comfortable experience

Written by Sneha Das Jun 24, 2022, 05:21 pm 3 min read

These travel hacks will make your train journey easier and comfortable.

If you are planning to travel to your next destination by train, then you have landed on the right page. Train journeys are fun, affordable, convenient, and less stressful as compared to flying. You can socialize with new people while enjoying the changing scenery from the window. Here are five train travel hacks for a smooth and delightful travel experience with your loved ones.

Advance booking Book your train tickets in advance

If you have decided on the place you are traveling to for your next vacation and your date is confirmed, then consider booking the train tickets as early as possible. Reservations start four months before the journey date, so book your tickets at least six-eight weeks in advance. Early booking reduces extra costs and unnecessary tension. You can book online through the IRCTC website.

Tatkal booking Know about tatkal booking

In case you make an impromptu travel plan and notice that the train is full or you are waitlisted, then you can opt for tatkal. Be online at 10 am to book 3A, 2A, or First Class tickets. If you want to book a second-class sleeper, then log in at 11 am. Tatkal tickets can be booked one day prior to the travel date.

Packing Pack smartly and travel light

One of the most stressful things about traveling is packing your luggage. Instead of carrying too many items, pack light and include the most essential things as you have to carry your luggage around and manage it through your entire train journey. Use a bag on wheels and roll your clothes inside it instead of folding them to increase the space in the bag.

Food Carry some healthy snacks and opt for vegetarian food

Instead of munching on unhealthy and junk food, try having something light and vegetarian during your train journey to stay fresh and healthy and avoid stomach problems. You can carry some light homemade snacks like sandwiches, parathas, and fresh juices. If you are traveling by Shatabdi or Rajdhani, opt for vegetarian or Jain meals instead of non-vegetarian food to feel better throughout your journey.

Hygiene Carry your own hygiene kit

COVID-19 is not over yet, so it's important to maintain hygiene and cleanliness while traveling by train to avoid any infection or harmful diseases. Carry your personal hygiene kit that includes hand sanitizer, hand wash, paper soaps, tissues, and wipes. Also, carry your toiletries like toothbrush, toothpaste, face wash, and towel. Keep your slippers in your luggage's front pocket and use them when required.