On New Year's Eve, thousands of Taiwanese citizens gather for a unique event where they openly express their emotions, challenging the traditional expectation of happiness during festive occasions.

This popular event, which includes a film screening, offers a supportive environment for attendees to share personal stories and find comfort in collective catharsis.

The growing interest in this gathering reflects Taiwan's increased focus on mental health, particularly among those aged 30-45.

The event takes place at Taipei's Da'an Forest Park

On New Year's Eve, Taiwanese citizens come together to cry

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:43 pm Dec 30, 202405:43 pm

What's the story In a peculiar take on New Year's Eve celebrations, Taiwanese citizens cry their eyes out. The event, started by 22-year-old university student Harry Li in 2023, started as a Facebook joke. Participants gather at Taipei's Da'an Forest Park to cry for half an hour, inspired by the film Vive L'Amour (1994). The award-winning movie, directed by Tsai Ming-liang, depicts urban life in Taipei in the 1990s and touches on themes of loneliness and disillusionment.

Growing interest

Event's popularity soared, attracting thousands

The one-of-a-kind event has grown in popularity since it started. Last year, almost 16,000 people showed interest in the gathering and hundreds showed up to cry, laugh, and celebrate together. This year's event has attracted even more attention with over 33,000 people marking their interest in attending, reported CNN. Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute will screen Vive L'Amour at the park during the event with the original cast present.

Emotional release

Attendees find comfort and catharsis in shared tears

Attendees of the event have called the atmosphere carefree and egalitarian. Participant Aster Chang wrote on Facebook that she "cried out all her year's troubles" at the gathering. Another attendee, Chen Chu-yuan, found solace among strangers while mourning a friend's sudden death. According to Li, people opened up and shared personal stories during the event, creating a sense of community and mutual support.

Social norms

Event challenges traditional festive expectations

The cry-athon strikes a chord with many because of its cathartic message that it's okay to not be okay on festive occasions. Kang Ting-yu from Taiwan's National Chengchi University observed that social media can evoke negative emotions through jealousy and comparison. This one-of-a-kind event defies the conventional idea that one has to be happy on New Year's Eve, providing an alternative for people to vent out their feelings and find solace in shared experiences.

Mental health

Taiwan's focus on mental health reflected

The event's popularity coincides with the growing global/local awareness surrounding mental health. Studies have found high rates of depression/anxiety among Taiwanese aged 30-45 between 2010-2020. Accordingly, Taiwan has broadened its free counseling program for those aged 15-45. President Lai Ching-te recently highlighted the need for more resources in mental health, a sentiment echoed by National Taiwan University Professor Chang Shu-sen who views the event as reflecting this focus.

Future outlook

Event founder hopes for happier times ahead

Meanwhile, Li, the founder of the event, hoped that attendees find happiness in the coming year and wouldn't need another cry-athon. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Vive L'Amour, a screening will be held at Da'an Forest Park on December 31, 2024, at 9:45pm. After all, just because it's New Year's Eve, doesn't mean you have to be happy and hyper, right?