Ash Wednesday 2023: Everything you need to know

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 22, 2023

From dust, you came and to dust you will return. Millions of Christians across the world are observing Ash Wednesday today. You may probably see your Christian friends applying ash on their foreheads in the shape of a cross. If you are unfamiliar with this Christian tradition, we are here to help you understand it.

What is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, during which Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ, whose life and teachings are the foundation of Christianity. It is a period of fasting, prayer, and penance that lasts for 40 days, leading up to Easter Sunday. Lent stands on three pillars - fasting, prayer, and almsgiving.

The origin of Ash Wednesday

The use of ashes as a symbol of penitence and mourning can be found in the Old Testament. In the ancient church, ashes were used as a sign of repentance and were often sprinkled on the heads of those who had committed serious sins. Over time, the practice evolved into the imposition of ashes on the forehead in the shape of a cross.

The origin of Lent

Lent originally began as a period of preparation for baptism. New converts would spend weeks preparing for their baptism, which would typically take place on Easter Sunday. As the church grew and the number of converts increased, the period of preparation was extended to the entire church, and Lent became a time for all Christians to prepare for Easter through prayer, fasting, and repentance.

What is the significance of ash?

The ash used on Ash Wednesday originates from burnt palms used a few days before Palm Sunday. It is a sign of humility, penance, and mortality, reminding Christians that they are made of dust and will return to dust. The ash applied in the shape of a cross that crucified Jesus is a visible reminder of one's mortality and need for repentance.

How is Ash Wednesday celebrated?

During Mass, a form of prayer Christians perform, the priest or pastor usually shares a penitential and reflective sermon. Attendees are prompted to confess their sins silently and pray to God. After this, the attendees are invited to receive the ashes on their foreheads. Usually, while applying ash, the priest chants, "From dust you came and to dust you will return."

Which sects within Christianity observe Ash Wednesday?

Many sects within Christianity observe Ash Wednesday on different dates with their own unique traditions. The Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans, Baptists, and Methodists, and some (but not all) recognize Ash Wednesday. However, the Eastern Orthodox begin their Lenten season on a Monday rather than Wednesday. The term that they use to describe the opening of Lent is "Clean Monday."