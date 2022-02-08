Lifestyle

Spiritual beliefs about jolting from sleep at 3 am

Written by Lahari Basu Feb 08, 2022

Waking up around 3 am often might be a spiritual sign

Waking up in the middle of the night isn't uncommon. But if you are waking up around 3 am often, it might be a spiritual sign. The Witching Hour is the time when the barrier between the physical and spiritual realm is the weakest. With your personal vibrational state at ease, it makes it easier for the celestial realm to reach out to you.

#1 A sign of spiritual awakening

Being awake between 3 am and 4 am could mean that your consciousness is "waking up." Some believe that this means you are developing greater self-awareness and becoming sensitive to things around you. You can feel energies from the other dimension. This indicates that you should probably embark on a spiritual journey. It is the perfect time to meditate and connect with the divine.

#2 Your psychic abilities are getting enhanced

Waking up at this odd hour also indicates strengthening of one's psychic abilities. Psychic abilities pertain to variations of extrasensory perception involving telepathy, clairvoyance, telekinesis or apportation. Because your psychic ability is strong, your subconscious wakes you up to help you communicate with the other dimensions at the right time when the veil is weak, or to protect you from any potential danger.

#3 Spirit guides are sending you messages

Your spirit guides may be trying to establish a connection to give higher guidance and assist you with expanding your consciousness during this window. Angel number 333 stands for spiritual awakening and indicates you to keep going ahead on this path of personal development. You can go back to sleep after informing them to share the message in your dream.

#4 Beware of negative entity

If you are left scared waking up at 3 am, it is possible that a negative entity is contacting you, or there is a psychic attack on you. Visit a spiritual counselor or a healer for guidance immediately. Until then, keep a glass of water with some salt next to your bed. Also, keep a black tourmaline crystal at the bedside for protection.

#5 Call to manifest

The Universe may be calling you to up your manifesting game. Take these precious signs and utilize the peace and quiet to think about what you want in life, clarify your goals, and then work your way to make it your reality. Manifesting is making everything you want to feel and experience a reality with your thoughts and actions.