Lifestyle

International Yoga Day: Asanas for students to improve concentration

International Yoga Day: Asanas for students to improve concentration

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 21, 2022, 03:46 pm 2 min read

Yoga helps with better sleep, memory and helps manage stress. (Photo credit: PixaHive)

Yoga has a reputation for helping one manage stress, concentrate better at work, and stay calm, besides being a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. Students in this fast-paced world have to do a lot and undergo enormous competition to shine among the millions. On this International Yoga Day, we spoke to experts and asked for their suggestions on yoga asanas for students.

Tree pose Vrikshasana

Reema Vengurlekar, a professional yoga trainer, suggests Vrikshasana and Bhramari pranayama for students. Vrikshasana helps with concentration and also strengthens legs. Balancing on one leg, lift the other. Bend it at the knee and place your foot against the standing leg, toes down. Join your hands in a namaskar and lift over your head. Breath deeply in the position. Repeat with the other leg.

Humming bee breathing technique Bhramari pranayama

"Bhramari pranayama helps in improving focus and memory. It calms the mind and improves mindfulness," says Vengurlekar. It helps manage stress and anxiety. Sit up straight with crossed legs and close your eyes. Put your index fingers on your ears to close them. Breathe in and while breathing out, press the ears with your fingers and make a humming sound like a bee.

Yogic sleep Yoga Nidra

Ms. Namita Piparaiya, yoga and Ayurveda lifestyle specialist says, "For memory, Yoga Nidra is a very effective practice. Students can take a short 15-20 min break after around two hours of intense studying. This is particularly helpful for those who tend to forget easily or find it hard to commit to memory." Lie down comfortably. Breathe slowly and systematically.

Diaphragm breathing Belly breathing

"For stress management, deep belly breathing is very effective. Even five-10 breaths can help calm down the nervous system. "Students can also choose any five-six postures they like and hold them for 30 seconds to a minute to gently ease tension and stress from the body," explains Piparaiya. Inhale slowly until you feel your stomach extend out. Exhale slowly until your stomach falls back.

Eye exercises Yogic eye

To improve concentration, practices like Trataka and yogic eye are very helpful. "Eye exercises help improve alertness levels, maintaining the overall strength of our vision. "Trataka helps improve concentration and focus as the students learn to hold their attention on one point," suggests Piparaiya. Sit with your eyes open. Blink 10 times quickly, close your eyes, and relax for 20 seconds. Repeat five times.