Jensen Huang envisions NVIDIA having 100 million AI agents
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has laid out an ambitious vision for the company's future, one where both human and AI agents would work alongisde. Speaking on a recent episode of the Bg2 podcast, Huang said he hopes NVIDIA will one day become a company with 50,000 employees and 100 million AI assistants. These AI entities, or agents, would be deployed across all divisions to boost productivity.
AI agents: The future of task management at NVIDIA
AI agents are meant to simplify complex tasks by breaking them down into manageable steps, each focused on achieving a larger goal. "AIs will recruit other AIs to solve problems. AIs will be in Slack channels with each other, and with humans," Huang said. "So we'll just be one large employee base if you will — some of them are digital and AI, and some of them are biological." The CEO revealed that he himself interacts with these AI entities.
AI integration: A boon for employment and productivity
Huang believes that the integration of AI into businesses can actually secure jobs instead of eliminating them. He said, "When companies become more productive using artificial intelligence, it is likely that it manifests itself into either better earnings or better growth, or both." Huang also suggested that as bots automate solutions to problems identified by humans, this could lead to more hiring due to enhanced productivity.
NVIDIA's success in the AI market
Known for its graphic processing units, NVIDIA has recently witnessed a spike in demand. The company has become a major player in the AI investment boom. Huang, who founded NVIDIA in 1993, has seen his personal wealth skyrocket thanks to the company's success. He currently ranks 11th on the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index.
Big Tech's pivot toward AI agents
Huang's vision is in line with a rising trend among Big Tech executives who are increasingly investing in AI agents. Back in September, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced a "hard pivot" to Agentforce, a platform that lets users create custom AI agents for direct customer interaction. Likewise, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed in May that his company is working on more capable AI agents.