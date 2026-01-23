AI could surpass human intelligence by 2031, warns Musk

Elon Musk has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could surpass the combined intelligence of humanity within the next decade. The Tesla and xAI chief said this in a recent statement, adding that the rapid pace of development could lead to machines more capable than any individual human much sooner than expected. He even suggested this milestone could be reached by as early as late this year or by 2031 at the latest.

Opportunity and risk Musk's dual perspective on AI Musk has long maintained that AI is both a transformative opportunity and a major risk. He has been calling for stricter oversight of the technology, even as his own companies invest heavily in its development. The Tesla chief's latest warning comes amid concerns about the potential for AI to outsmart humans and the ethical issues raised by xAI's Grok chatbot.

Regulatory progress Tesla's Full Self-Driving system nears European approval Along with his AI warning, Musk also revealed that Tesla is close to getting European regulatory approval for its Full Self-Driving advanced driver assistance system. He said the company is optimistic that supervised Full Self-Driving could be approved in Europe as early as next month. A similar timeline is being targeted for approval in China too, according to Musk.

Global influence Musk's appearance at World Economic Forum Musk made his debut at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday, a major change for a billionaire who has often criticized the annual meeting. His presence comes amid increased scrutiny of his business practices and public comments. He is also at the center of debates over SpaceX's satellite internet services in war zones.

