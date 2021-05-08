Home / News / Science News / Apple adopts new way to record serial numbers of iPhones
Apple adopts new way to record serial numbers of iPhones

Surbhi Shah
May 08, 2021
Apple adopts new way to record serial numbers of iPhones

Apple's plan to transition to a new randomized serial number system seems to be in action starting with the iPhone 12 Purple edition that was recently launched in multiple countries.

The changed serial numbers will now contain 8-14 randomly chosen alphanumeric characters (10 characters initially).

It is believed that the change has been extended to iPhone 12 mini's Purple option as well.

Details

The new serial numbers will no longer contain device information

The previously used 12-character serial number system used to reflect information such as place of manufacturing, model, color, and storage details. However, the new system will no longer contain device information.

The latest iPhone 12 purple variant has a 10-character format but Apple will gradually adopt a 8-14 character system, depending on the type of the device.

Design and display

The iPhone 12 sports an XDR OLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Apple iPhone 12 features an aluminium body with a wide notch, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and a Face ID biometric system.

The device bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) XDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and HDR10 support.

It comes in Black, White, PRODUCT(RED), Blue, Green, and Purple color options.

Information

There is a 12MP selfie camera

The Apple iPhone 12 offers a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by an A14 Bionic chipset

The Apple iPhone 12 draws power from an A14 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on iOS 14.1 and packs a 2,815mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.

