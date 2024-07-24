In short Simplifying... In short Apple is reportedly finalizing the design for its first foldable iPhone, expected to launch in 2026 with a clamshell design.

The tech giant is also rumored to be developing a MacBook-like foldable device and planning upgrades for next year's iPhone model, including advanced camera capabilities.

Apple is currently working with suppliers on this project

Apple's first foldable iPhone coming in 2026 with clamshell design

By Mudit Dube 09:38 am Jul 24, 202409:38 am

What's the story Apple is reportedly developing its first foldable iPhone, expected to hit the market by 2026, as per a report from The Information. The upcoming device, internally dubbed V68, is rumored to feature a horizontal fold akin to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's clamshell design. Recent reports suggest that Apple has moved beyond the ideation phase and is currently working with suppliers on this project.

Design details

Apple's foldable iPhone: Addressing design challenges

Apple is reportedly focusing on resolving the crease issue that appears when the phone is unfolded. The tech giant is also trying to make the device thinner. Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple was developing two prototypes for a folding iPhone, but recent reports suggest a design has been finalized. Based on the success of the flip-style foldable, Apple may plan to launch a model that folds vertically—akin to the book-style Galaxy Z Fold.

Tech expansion

Apple's interest in foldable tech extends beyond smartphones

Rumors are circulating that Apple is not only working on a foldable iPhone but also a MacBook-like foldable device, which could start shipping in 2026. This indicates that the company's interest in foldable technology extends beyond smartphones. In addition to its work on foldable devices, Apple is also rumored to be preparing upgrades for next year's iPhone model.

Camera upgrade

Upcoming iPhone model to feature advanced camera capabilities

According to The Information, the next year's iPhone model could include a mechanical aperture that would allow users to achieve a depth-of-field effect. This feature would enable users to blur the background of an image while keeping the subject in focus. Furthermore, Apple is reportedly working on developing a much thinner iPhone model for 2025, aligning with their ongoing efforts to streamline their devices and improve user experience.