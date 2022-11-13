Technology

ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop available with huge discounts

ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop available with huge discounts

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 13, 2022, 04:05 pm 2 min read

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 has strategically placed vents for an enhanced thermal solution

ASUS's ROG series laptops offer a great gaming experience while also being ideal for power-intensive tasks. The models in this line-up provide solid processing speeds along with high-resolution visuals. If you have been looking for a good gaming laptop, check out the deal on the ASUS ROG Strix G15 (G513IH-HN081T), which is currently retailing with massive discounts on Croma.

Everything to know about the offers

On Croma, the ASUS ROG Strix G15 bears a price tag of Rs. 96,990 for the model with AMD Ryzen 7-4800H processor, 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. However, it is currently available for Rs. 78,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 18,000. Additionally, up to Rs. 3,000 discount via Federal Bank card transactions is also applicable.

The device boasts a 144Hz LCD panel

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 bears a chassis with military-grade durability, slim bezels, an RGB backlit chiclet keyboard with four-way indicators, a large trackpad, and a 720p webcam. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) Anti-Glare IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 250-nits brightness. It gets a dual-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and AI noise-cancellation technology.

It is equipped with an HDMI port

For I/O, the ASUS ROG Strix G15 includes three Type-A ports, one Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 socket, one HDMI 2.0b slot, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 as wireless connectivity options.

The laptop packs 512GB of SSD storage

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-4800H processor paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and 12MB of cache memory. Moreover, it gets 32GB of expandable RAM. The device runs on Windows 10 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2021 package. It delivers up to six hours of usage per charge.