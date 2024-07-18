In short Simplifying... In short China is making significant strides in renewable energy, installing the world's largest offshore wind turbine and activating a massive solar farm six years ahead of schedule.

China smashes clean energy goals 6 years earlier than planned

What's the story China, the world's leading pollution emitter, is set to reach its 2030 clean energy targets this month, six years earlier than planned. This achievement is attributed to the nation's dedication to harnessing solar and wind power alternatives. The Global Wind Energy Council's 2024 report revealed that China commissioned a record-breaking 75GW of new installations last year, accounting for nearly 65% of the global total.

Green milestones

China sets new records in wind and solar energy

China has set new records in renewable energy with the installation of an 18MW offshore wind turbine, the world's largest by power rating. The country's efforts have caught the attention of Germany, which plans to install Chinese-built wind turbines at an offshore wind farm. In addition, China activated a 3.5-gigawatt solar farm outside Urumqi, Xinjiang's capital—the largest globally—further solidifying its commitment to clean energy.

Solar surge

China's future plans for solar energy expansion

China has announced plans for an 8MW solar farm as part of an $11 billion integrated energy project led by the state-owned power company, China Three Gorges Renewables Group. According to a report from Climate Energy Finance (CEF), China is on track to achieve its target of 1,200GW in wind and solar installations this month. This accomplishment comes six years ahead of the original timeline set for this green energy goal.

Energy transition

China's shift from thermal to clean energy

In the first five months of 2024, China installed 103.5GW of clean energy capacity, while its thermal energy additions declined by 45% year over year. This indicates a significant shift from coal and nuclear power to cleaner alternatives. Solar power remains the nation's leader in capacity additions with 79.2GW installed between January and May 2024, accounting for 68% of its total new capacity, a number that is up by 29% year over year.