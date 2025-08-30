Climate change could shut down Gulf Stream by 2100: Study
A new study says climate change might seriously weaken—or even shut down—the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) by 2100 or after in some scenarios.
This ocean system, which includes the Gulf Stream, helps balance the planet's climate by moving warm water north and cold water south.
But as global temperatures rise, North Atlantic waters are getting warmer, lighter, and less salty, making it harder for dense water to sink and keep the current going.
Researchers urge immediate action on fossil fuel emissions
If AMOC hits a tipping point (which models say could happen by 2100 if emissions stay high), we could see more extreme summer droughts, colder winters in parts of Europe, and shifts in tropical rainfall.
Losing up to 20% of North Atlantic heat transport would also shake up weather patterns and ocean life worldwide.
The researchers are urging quick action on fossil fuel emissions to help protect this critical climate system for future generations.