Climate change could shut down Gulf Stream by 2100: Study Technology Aug 30, 2025

A new study says climate change might seriously weaken—or even shut down—the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) by 2100 or after in some scenarios.

This ocean system, which includes the Gulf Stream, helps balance the planet's climate by moving warm water north and cold water south.

But as global temperatures rise, North Atlantic waters are getting warmer, lighter, and less salty, making it harder for dense water to sink and keep the current going.