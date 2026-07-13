European Commission warns Meta over addictive Instagram and Facebook features
The European Commission just called out Meta for making Instagram and Facebook too addictive, especially for teens and vulnerable users.
After a two-year investigation, they pointed to features like infinite scroll and autoplay that keep people glued to their screens, which the European Union says can hurt mental health.
Now, they're pushing for changes (like turning off autoplay by default and adding screen time breaks) to help make these platforms less sticky.
Meta disputes EU ruling, $12B risk
Meta isn't happy with the ruling and plans to keep talking to Brussels, saying its apps are already designed with safety in mind.
The company highlighted parental controls but regulators say those tools aren't easy enough to use.
If the findings stand after Meta's rebuttal, the company could face a massive fine: over $12 billion globally.
For now, expect more debate (and maybe some big updates) on how your favorite apps work in Europe.