How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 3?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 03, 2022, 10:22 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India. It is a fascinating multiplayer battle royale game. In order to eliminate monotony, the creators of the game supply a wide range of additional in-game items on a daily basis. These exclusive collectibles can be purchased using real money or via redeemable codes.

The codes provide free access to several rewards which include diamonds, pets, armor, skins, weapons, loot crates, protective gear, and royale vouchers.

Such bonuses equip players on the battlefield and increase the chances of improving their leaderboard rankings.

Furthermore, the enhanced gameplay, improved visuals, and regular updates have attributed to the large community of users from India.

Instructions The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The redeemable codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. Each player can claim multiple codes but each code is valid only once. These alphanumeric codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within a time span of 12-18 hours.

Codes Check out the codes for November 3

The codes for today i.e. November 3 have been listed below: ZYPPXWRWIAHD, B6IYCTNH4PV3, MCPTENXZF4TA, FF1164XNJZ2V. ZRJAPH294KV5, FF11DAKX4WHV, FF119MB3PFA5, Y6ACLK7KUD1N. FF11WFNPP956, WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF10GCGXRNHY, FF11NJN5YS3E. SARG886AV5GR, YXY3EGTLHGJX, WOJJAFV3TU5E, FF11HHGCGK3B. FF10617KGUF9, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, X99TK56XDJ4X.

Instructions How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Visit the game's official redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes in the text box and tap "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful redemption. The free rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.