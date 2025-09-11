Next Article
Gmail now has a 'Purchases' tab to track your online orders
Gmail just rolled out a "Purchases" tab, making it way easier to keep track of everything you've ordered online.
Now, all your past orders and upcoming deliveries show up together, so no more digging through old emails.
If something's arriving soon—within 24 hours—it'll still appear right at the top of your inbox.
Gmail will also improve how you see deals in Promotions
Alongside the new tab, Gmail is upgrading how you see deals in the Promotions section.
You'll be able to sort offers by what matters most to you and get reminders about timely deals from brands you actually like.
These updates are coming to personal Google accounts on mobile in the next few weeks, building on Gmail's package tracking features first introduced back in 2022.