Google launches WeatherNext 2, its most advanced weather forecasting model
Google just announced WeatherNext 2, a supercharged AI weather model that's eight times faster than before.
It can generate hourly forecasts for temperature, wind, rain, and pressure in less than a minute—no more waiting hours for updates.
What makes WeatherNext 2 cool?
This new model isn't just fast—it's also way more accurate.
WeatherNext 2 outperforms the old version on nearly every metric and can even predict rare extreme events by generating hundreds of possible scenarios from one input.
It uses smart tech called Functional Generative Network (FGN) to keep forecasts realistic and connected.
Where can you use it?
WeatherNext 2 is already powering Google Search, Gemini, Pixel Weather, and soon Google Maps.
If you're into data or research, you can tap into its forecasts through Google Cloud Vertex AI or grab data from Earth Engine and BigQuery.