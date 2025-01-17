What's the story

Google has signed a deal to purchase 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide removal credits from Indian start-up Varaha.

This is the tech giant's first such deal with an Indian carbon project and the largest transaction involving biomass-produced biochar to date.

The credits will be delivered by 2030 from Varaha's industrial biochar project in Gujarat.

Biochar is a charcoal-like substance created by heating biomass in an oxygen-limited environment. It has the ability to store carbon for thousands of years.