Google Play Store gets AI-powered app comparisons, dedicated content hubs

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:38 pm Jul 24, 202407:38 pm

What's the story Google has unveiled a series of new features for its Play Store, designed to promote user engagement with content, beyond mere app downloads. These enhancements include AI-backed app comparisons, automatically organized categories for similar apps, dedicated content hubs, and data personalization controls. The app comparison feature is driven by Google's Gemini AI model, which offers users multiple suggestions, when searching for an app to perform a specific task. Each suggestion is accompanied by a description highlighting its features.

Features

Collections and Curated Spaces

Google is introducing a new feature called "Collections" to help users find relevant content from their most-used apps. By long-pressing on the Play Store icon, users can now access a menu with seven categories: "Food," "Game," "Listen," "Read," "Shop," "Social," and "Watch." Additionally, Google has launched the "Curated Spaces" facility, which aggregates content into dedicated hubs for users, to explore more of their favorite content. The first of these spaces is "Comics," primarily for manga and anime fans in Japan.

Data privacy

Enhances data control and multi-window gaming

Google is offering users more control over their data. Users can now determine which data associated with a particular app, like app activity, purchases, and offers, can be utilized by Google Play. By selecting "Personalization in Play" under Profile, users can manage how Google Play uses data from apps, to offer personalized recommendations and ads. Additionally, those using Google Play Games on PC, can now simultaneously play two games in separate windows akin to a split-screen setup.

Changes

Play Store policy updates and rewards program expansion

Google has previewed its latest policy updates for the Play Store, set to take effect on August 31. The company plans to remove apps that fail to meet its standards. These include those that "crash, do not have the basic degree of adequate utility as mobile apps, lack engaging content, or exhibit other behavior that is not consistent with a functional and engaging user experience." Additionally, Google's rewards program is expanding to include more prizes such as Pixel hardware.