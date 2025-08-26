Google Translate can now help you learn a new language

You can set your learning goals and choose between scenarios

You can set your learning goals and choose between scenarios like casual chats or professional exchanges. The AI adapts each lesson to fit you, making practice more effective.

Plus, Translate's live feature lets you have real-time conversations in over 70 languages—including Hindi and Korean—with instant transcriptions and audio, and the Google Translate app doesn't try to make the AI-generated audio sound like your voice.

For now, these upgrades are available in the US, India, and Mexico. As Google's Matt Sheets puts it: "These exercises track your daily progress and help you build the skills you need to communicate in another language with confidence."