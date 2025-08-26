Google Translate gets real-time voice translation, custom language practice

How these features help you

The real-time voice translation makes talking across languages feel effortless—just speak and get instant results.

Meanwhile, the custom language practice (currently in beta) lets you work on listening, pronunciation, and vocab at your own pace.

For now, it's available for English speakers practicing Spanish and French, and for Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers practicing English.

With these updates, Google Translate is becoming an even handier tool for travelers and anyone looking to pick up a new language on the go.