Google Translate gets real-time voice translation, custom language practice
Google Translate is rolling out two cool new features this back-to-school season.
Now, you can speak into your phone and get instant translations—both spoken and on-screen—if you're in the US, India, or Mexico.
Plus, there's a new way to practice languages with personalized sessions that adapt to your goals and skill level.
Both features use generative AI to enhance the experience with smoother and more accurate translations.
How these features help you
The real-time voice translation makes talking across languages feel effortless—just speak and get instant results.
Meanwhile, the custom language practice (currently in beta) lets you work on listening, pronunciation, and vocab at your own pace.
For now, it's available for English speakers practicing Spanish and French, and for Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers practicing English.
With these updates, Google Translate is becoming an even handier tool for travelers and anyone looking to pick up a new language on the go.