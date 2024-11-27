Summarize Simplifying... In short Buying and recharging a FASTag via PhonePe is a breeze.

Simply navigate to the "Transit & Food" section, select "Buy FASTag" or "Recharge FASTag", enter your details, choose your payment method, and voila!

You'll receive a confirmation message and can even check your current balance on the app.

PhonePe supports recharges for all major banks issuing FASTags

How to buy and recharge your FASTag via PhonePe

By Akash Pandey 02:41 pm Nov 27, 202402:41 pm

What's the story PhonePe, a popular digital payments platform, has become a handy option to buy and recharge your FASTags. It supports recharges for all major banks issuing FASTags, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI) among others. Here's how you can use PhonePe to quickly purchase or recharge your FASTag account.

Buying process

Purchasing FASTag via PhonePe

To purchase a FASTag via PhonePe: Launch PhonePe on your smartphone. Scroll down to the "Transit & Food" section and select "Buy FASTag." On the next page, enter your vehicle registration number, ID type, PAN, and mobile number. Now, choose the payment method (debit/credit card, UPI, etc.) and complete the payment. Once the payment is successful, you will receive an order confirmation. Note that you need to provide your delivery address to get the FASTag delivered to your home.

Top-up

Steps to recharge your FASTag

Open PhonePe, head to "Transit & Food," and select "Recharge FASTag." Select your FASTag bank from the list, enter your vehicle registration number, and click on "Confirm." Enter the recharge amount and complete the payment. Once successful, you'll get an SMS from your bank confirming the transaction details on your registered number. The app even shows your current FASTag account balance, allowing you to determine how much money you need to add in every recharge session.