Here's how and why to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 04:53 pm
Here's how and why to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India
How to pre-register for PUBG Corporation’s India-specific game

South Korea-based PUBG Corporation recently announced that mobile gamers will be able to pre-register for the Indian version of the game starting May 18. The game's developer Krafton has confirmed that the game called Battlegrounds Mobile India will be listed on the Google Play Store sometime on May 18. Here's how and why you should pre-register for the game.

In this article
In compliance

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be geo-locked for Indian players

In September 2020, PUBG Corporation announced that it would float an Indian subsidiary to launch the game in the country. Krafton was compelled to re-launch the popular open-world battle royale game with geo-locking to comply with the Indian Government's ban on Chinese businesses and apps. Geo-locking means that Battlegrounds Mobile India players won't be able to play with PUBG global players.

How to

A step-by-step guide to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India when it launches, you'll need to find the app's listing on Google Play Store. Ensure that the game's developer is listed as Krafton. On the app's listing page, you'll find the Install button replaced by a button labeled Pre-register. A pop-up should appear indicating that Google will inform you when the game is released.

Perks

Pre-registering enables automatic download upon launch, early access

The pop-up also contains a button to automatically install the game as soon as it is available. This would be useful for players who are itching to get back to the immensely popular game. Krafton hasn't announced a release date yet, but one of the perks of pre-registering is that developers sometimes give pre-registrants early access to the game before the official launch.

Consolation?

Krafton promises exclusive in-game outfits for players who pre-register

Additionally, Krafton confirmed that exclusive in-game rewards await those who pre-register. These rewards can be claimed once the game launches. Meanwhile, it appears that an iOS release isn't on the cards yet and as a consolation for being geo-locked, Krafton has promised India-specific in-game outfits and events. PUBG Corporation has funneled $100 million in its Indian subsidiary, which appears promising for the game's revival.

