Summarize Simplifying... In short Tagging someone in your Facebook photos, either before posting or after, is a simple process.

Just select the photo, click the tag icon, and start typing the person's name, then select it from the suggestions and save.

Remember, tagged individuals receive a notification and can control what appears on their timeline through the Timeline Review feature. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can even tag people in photos you've already posted

How to tag someone in your Facebook photos

By Akash Pandey 05:44 pm Dec 14, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Facebook's tagging feature is a powerful tool that connects users to specific content such as photos. This capability can be used for anything, from identifying people in photos to bringing their attention to relevant posts. For example, if you post a photo of a homemade dinner and tag your friend Jane with "@Jane," she will be notified of the mention.

Method #1

Tagging a photo before posting it

To tag someone in a photo before posting it, log into Facebook and open your Feed. Click the "Photo/Video" option and select the content you want to share. Now, click "Edit" on the top left, then click the tag icon in the top menu. Select a person in the photo and start typing their name. Select the full name from the list of suggestions and click "Save" before posting.

Method #2

Tagging an already posted photo

If you want to tag someone in an already posted photo, click on that photo and select the tag icon from the top. Now, find the person in the photo, and start typing their name. Select their full name as it appears and click "Done." This way, you can add tags even after a photo has been shared on Facebook, keeping your moments from going unnoticed by friends/connections.

Information

Understanding the impact and limitations

When you tag someone, they get a notification. The tagged post may show up on their timeline as a photo or status update depending on their settings. The tagged people can control what shows up on their timeline tags through features like Timeline Review.