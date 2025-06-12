What's the story

HP has unveiled the HP Dimension, the first device built around Google's Beam 3D video conferencing technology, formerly known as Project Starline.

Featuring a 65-inch light-field display and six high-speed cameras, the unit recreates lifelike 3D images of remote participants without requiring VR headsets or special eyewear.

The HP Dimension is designed for enterprise use and comes with a hefty price tag of $24,999 (without software).