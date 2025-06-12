This $25,000 Google Beam display makes video calls feel real
What's the story
HP has unveiled the HP Dimension, the first device built around Google's Beam 3D video conferencing technology, formerly known as Project Starline.
Featuring a 65-inch light-field display and six high-speed cameras, the unit recreates lifelike 3D images of remote participants without requiring VR headsets or special eyewear.
The HP Dimension is designed for enterprise use and comes with a hefty price tag of $24,999 (without software).
User experience
HP Dimension offers lifelike views of remote participants
The HP Dimension offers a lifelike view of your colleague on the other side of the screen.
It also has adaptive lighting that adjusts to the environment, creating realistic shadows and natural skin tones.
The device's light field display is combined with spatial audio for an immersive experience where voices come directly from the person speaking, enhancing eye contact and depth perception during calls in real time.
Market potential
The device will be available in select countries
The HP Dimension works with most popular video-meeting platforms, offering a native Zoom Rooms or Google Meet experience.
It supports 3D one-on-one calls, traditional group meetings, and interoperability with cloud-based video services such as Teams and Webex.
The device will be available in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Japan later this year.
Companies like Salesforce and Deloitte have already agreed to bringing Google Beam into their offices.