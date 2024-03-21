Next Article

The NeoStand can be customized to suit the user's need

IIT Madras develops electric standing wheelchair to improve accessibility

By Pradnesh Naik 05:09 pm Mar 21, 202405:09 pm

What's the story The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has unveiled an advanced electric standing wheelchair, christened 'NeoStand.' It is being touted as India's most adaptable wheelchair. NeoStand is a compact device that comes with a motorized standing mechanism. The feature enables users to shift from sitting to standing seamlessly with just a button press, allowing the user to reach for a book or simply enjoy a cup of coffee while standing by the counter.

Accessibility

Boosting accessibility and enhancing the quality of life

NeoStand's compact structure ensures easy navigation through narrow spaces, thereby boosting accessibility. The wheelchair's innovative feature facilitates users to switch between sitting and standing positions, with an option to pause midway. According to the institute, this feature "underscores its innovative approach to improving users' quality of life and social participation."

Previous projects

The driving force behind NeoStand's creation

The creation of NeoStand was spearheaded by Professor Sujatha Srinivasan, who heads the TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at IIT Madras. Srinivasan has a track record of leading innovative projects. Previously, she has been crucial in developing 'Arise,' India's first manual standing wheelchair, and NeoBolt, the nation's first motorized add-on for wheelchairs.