India set for satellite communication services launch

Starlink approved for commercial use; DoT's spectrum allotment by October

IN-SPACe just approved Starlink for commercial use, joining earlier approvals for Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SES.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expected to finish up spectrum allotment by October, so launches could happen soon after.

There's real money on the table—India's annual satcom revenue could hit $1 billion, with the whole space economy possibly reaching $44 billion by 2033.

Industry insiders think we'll see a coordinated rollout from these players since Jio and Airtel are teaming up with Starlink for marketing, making things smoother for everyone.