Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series now available for pre-orders in India
Samsung just launched the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic in India.
The Watch 8 comes in two sizes—40mm (₹32,999 for Bluetooth, ₹36,999 for LTE) and 44mm (₹35,999 Bluetooth, ₹39,999 LTE).
The Classic is only available in a larger 47mm size (₹46,999 Bluetooth; ₹50,999 LTE).
Sleek design, bright display, and fast wireless charging
You get a sleek design with sapphire crystal glass and bright Super AMOLED displays—plus fast wireless charging.
Powered by the new Exynos W1000 chip and Wear OS 6 with Google Gemini Assistant on board, these watches are pretty smooth.
AI-powered health tracking tools on board
The Galaxy Watch 8 series packs AI-powered health tools: it tracks sleep quality, workouts, nutrition intake—even antioxidant levels.
There are loads of workout modes and personalized fitness plans to help you hit your goals.
If you're sold, check out pre-order deals
Pre-order perks include up to ₹12,000 cashback, no-cost EMI for up to 18 months, and extra discounts if you're grabbing a new Samsung phone too.
All things considered? If you're into health tracking or want seamless Samsung integration on your wrist (and don't mind the price tag), this one's worth a look.