Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series now available for pre-orders in India

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic in India. The Watch 8 comes in two sizes—40mm (₹32,999 for Bluetooth, ₹36,999 for LTE) and 44mm (₹35,999 Bluetooth, ₹39,999 LTE). The Classic is only available in a larger 47mm size (₹46,999 Bluetooth; ₹50,999 LTE).

Sleek design, bright display, and fast wireless charging You get a sleek design with sapphire crystal glass and bright Super AMOLED displays—plus fast wireless charging.

Powered by the new Exynos W1000 chip and Wear OS 6 with Google Gemini Assistant on board, these watches are pretty smooth.

AI-powered health tracking tools on board The Galaxy Watch 8 series packs AI-powered health tools: it tracks sleep quality, workouts, nutrition intake—even antioxidant levels.

There are loads of workout modes and personalized fitness plans to help you hit your goals.