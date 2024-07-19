6G vision: India to secure 127 key patents, lead globally
Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has revealed that India is working toward securing 127 key patents for 6G technology, aiming to lead the world in the 6G domain. Scindia announced this information at the India Mobile Congress event in New Delhi on Thursday while discussing the sector roadmap. He also stated that India's state-run telecom company, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has been instructed to meet daily targets for its 4G rollout.
New Telecom Act rules to be notified within 180 days
Scindia said that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is setting up a project-monitoring unit (PMU) to supervise BSNL's 4G implementation efforts. The government will notify all rules and provisions of the new Telecom Act within the next 180 days. "We have notified the Act late last month and I commit to you that within 180 days, we will have each and every rule notified," he said. The minister emphasized India's status as the world's largest and fastest-growing communications market.
BSNL's 4G network developed using locally produced tech
BSNL's 4G network is being developed using locally produced technology, with key vendors including Tejas Networks, C-DoT, and TCS. Scindia noted that while it would have been easier for BSNL to use foreign technology, the company chose an indigenous path. "India must not only be the supplier of services, but we must become the supplier of products," he added.
Services expected to launch by December 2024
The government anticipates that BSNL will launch its 4G services in the country by December 2024. Despite these efforts, BSNL has yet to initiate a mass-scale 4G network rollout, unlike competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel who have completed their pan-India 5G rollouts. This delay has resulted in a decline in BSNL's subscriber base over the years.
Government assures no default on MTNL bond guarantee
Regarding the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) bond guarantee, Scindia assured that assets would be monetised to pay off liabilities. He confirmed that the government stands behind the sovereign guarantee bonds and there will be no default. On Thursday, MTNL announced that the government deposited ₹92 crore to clear bond interest due for the state-owned firm.
New DoT-run scheme to support startups and small snterprises
Scindia also unveiled a new DoT-run testing and reimbursement scheme for startups and small enterprises. The scheme, funded by the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF), has an outlay of ₹25 crore and provides financial support of up to ₹50 lakh per startup or MSE. The scheme will reimburse up to 75% for startups, 60% for micro-enterprises, and 50% for small enterprises.