India's IT ministry urges Meta to broaden Facebook Instagram recommendations
Technology
India's IT ministry has asked Meta to update how Facebook and Instagram recommend posts.
The goal? To help users see a wider mix of credible content, instead of just one-sided stories.
The ministry also wants Meta to quickly spot and handle posts that could confuse people or stir up unrest.
Indian officials cite Delhi protest spike
This move comes after a spike in protest-related content during recent Delhi demonstrations over election roll changes.
Officials reminded Meta it is responsible for moderating content under Indian law, especially when misleading visuals or narratives could spark trouble.
They are urging Meta to work closely with law enforcement and keep things transparent and responsible on their platforms.